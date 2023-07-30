FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local citizen expressed his frustration after a field he contacted Fresno city officials about caught fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fresno City Fire Department, around 2 p.m. they responded to Herndon and Weber Avenues for a grassfire.

Fire officials say due to wind, the fire spread from the grass onto some outbuildings that were ultimately lost.

Fresno Fire advises the public to avoid these fires from occurring to trim their grass or contact the city to let them know of the hazard.

Resident Jose Velasquez whose home was next to the fire says he contacted code enforcement and the city months ago about the hazard the dry field posed but despite his efforts, he did not receive any response.

“I’ve called multitudes of times since April to get the field disced because I told them it was a fire hazard. I got no response from any of them. I’ve called my council member, got no response from them,” said Velasquez.

Now, Velasquez is getting ready to contact the mayor to address the issue as the sheds and supplies he used for his business are lost.

“I’m getting ready to contact the mayor himself to see if he can address this issue on why I have to deal with the fire and a deductible I have to pay to get it fixed… I’ve lost my business, I’ve lost supplies that I use,” he explained.

Velasquez continues by saying how this incident could have been avoided.

“I think the city can be more responsive to complaints or issues brought up by the citizens of the city. If they would do that, this would not have happened… They could’ve responded to this a long time ago and they chose not to,” he said.

The Fresno Fire Department is actively investigating the cause of the fire.