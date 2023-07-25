YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is celebrating the accomplishment of a lifetime, after Everett Kalin became one of the oldest people ever to climb Yosemite’s Half Dome, at the age of 93.

The Oakland resident told us that the idea for this massive accomplishment came to him after skydiving only two years earlier, at 91 years young.

But the thrill seeker said the whole thing wouldn’t have been possible without his family’s support.

The 93-year-old summited Half Dome on July 18.

The dramatic moment was captured on video by his granddaughter Sidney, as he got rewarded with a round of applause from the top of the world.

“They got me up, and they put the lamp on my forehead, and gave me a pair of poles, and said walk you dumb guy. I, I did,” said Everett over laughter from his son Jon in the background.

The hike is a challenge for anyone, but Everett said with his wife Clara’s blessing, and the help of his son and granddaughter, he was able to pull it off.

The duo of Jon and Sidney are experienced hikers themselves, and they were with him every step of the way for the 13-and-a-half-hour journey; they even hooked their dad and grandfather into a harness for the world-renowned ascent to the top of the dome.

“That was just incredible,” said Everett. “This, you know, let’s say at my age is hard. And so, you gonna do it? Or aren’t you gonna do it? And so, we needed all the resources we could.”

Everett Kalin is no slouch at 93, he says he walks two-and-a-half miles five days a week and trained himself for the hike by frequently going up and down the stairs of his 16-story Oakland apartment building.

His son Jon said he is both proud and inspired, as he and his daughter witnessed his dad accomplish this feat.

Three generations of Kalins at the summit.

“It was so overwhelming and emotional,” said Jon. “We all gathered in a huge hug and embraced, and just held each other and appreciated the grandeur of the moment.”

“I’ve been blessed to have these opportunities with family to, to do some of these things. So, I’m just very grateful that at this ripe age, this one could be added,” said Everett.

We also asked Everett if he might have his sights set on Mt. Everest next.

He responded, “Who knows?”

But he also gave some advice to others in the same shoes, around the same age… “Keep climbing.”