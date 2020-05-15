Ivanhoe woman killed in Hwy 99 wreck in Kingsburg after vehicles crash into her disabled car

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Ivanhoe woman was killed Thursday night after two vehicles crashed into her disabled vehicle blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Kingsburg following a solo collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report of a solo-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 99 south of Sierra Street around 10:40 p.m., said spokesman Mike Salas. An 18-year-old woman from Ivanhoe was driving a Honda Civic south on Highway 99, near Sierra Street, when she lost control of the Civic and crashed into the center divide.

The car became disabled and blocked the southbound lanes of the freeway. The driver remained inside the Civic as emergency crews responded.

About two minutes after the crash, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 24-year-old man from Visalia, crashed into the Civic as it sat within the southbound lanes, Salas said. A Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 28-year-old Fresno man, also crashed into the Civic.

The woman inside the Civic suffered major injuries and was pinned inside until she was extricated by crews.

Salas said the woman was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

All other parties involved suffered only minor injuries.

The CHP said alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.