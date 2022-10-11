TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man pleaded guilty to a scheme to ship drugs and guns across state lines.

On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos of Ivanhoe pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

In 2021, a team of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers began an investigation into illegal activities being carried out by a street gang in Tulare County.

During the investigation, officials said they learned that Gallegos and his associates had been involved in shipping illegal drugs and firearms across state lines.

Between April 2021 and December 2021, officials said Gallegos had helped ship kilograms of marijuana and meth from post officers in the Central Valley. The drugs were sent to homes in San Antonio, Texas.

Investigators said Gallegos’ customers in Texas then shipped firearms back to California as payment for the drugs.

Since Gallegos is a convicted felon, he was not allowed to be in possession of firearms.

Gallegos is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to life in prison.