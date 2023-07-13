ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of two Atwater sisters hit and killed while on a walk in November are outraged, after the Merced County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect, 58-year-old Debra Huddleston, with two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The family of 73-year-old Billie Edwards and her sister, 76-year-old Carol Rose, wanted felony charges in their fight for justice.

Thursday, they blamed the Atwater Police Department’s investigation into the incident, one in which misdemeanor charges came over eight months later.

“No justice is going to happen for my mom and aunt. The consequences she may get are going to be pretty much the same as somebody goes in on their second offense, and steals two Hershey bars from the store. And my mom and aunt, they are worth more than two Hershey bars,” said Michelle Elissiry, Billie’s daughter.

Police say on November 2 Huddleston drove up onto the sidewalk and hit and killed the sisters.

“Unfortunately it’s just a misdemeanor because the Atwater Police Department failed to do an adequate investigation,” said Elissiry.

Elissiry told us she is a retired police officer and detective.

She says it took over 60 days to get the police report needed to file a life insurance claim.

In it, she says there were inaccuracies detailing the scene, there were a lack of follow-ups, bias towards the suspect, and mishandling of evidence.

She wanted the details fixed before the report was sent to the District Attorney, and she claims they weren’t.

Now they plan to file a complaint with the California Attorney General.

“It’s unacceptable. This is my mom. My aunt. And they’re in a cemetery. This woman’s walking around and… Her life goes on,” said Elissiry.

Atwater’s Police Chief Michael Salvador answered to the allegations, he said his officers did the best they could.

He says his department initially recommended felony charges.

“That family is forever changed. I realize that. I’m very sensitive to that. My police department will change because of it too,” he said.

Salvador says he read over the police report five times, correcting the mistakes before handing it over to the District Attorney.

But he admits the double fatal crash was a much more complex case than they’re used to in Atwater, especially with an inexperienced department.

“35 years of law enforcement investigative knowledge goes out and is replaced by a person that has 18 months, or a year, or fresh out of the academy.”

The chief says he would willingly cooperate with any investigation into his department and the handling of the case, should it get to that point.