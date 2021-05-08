‘It’s shocking but not surprising’: Fresno’s 30th homicide of 2021 under investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno’s 30th homicide of 2021 is under investigation. The victim was shot while in the passenger seat of a car in southeast Fresno and died as the driver was rushing him to the hospital.

The shooting took place in front of an apartment complex in the area of Maple and Inyo. Police said they received a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds fired.

“It’s shocking but not surprising because this is a really really rough neighborhood,” Yan Bun who lives a few homes down said.

Bun lives within the crime scene tape where police said at least one suspect opened fire on two men in a car just after 2 p.m. He said the neighborhood sees its share of crime.

“Sometimes at night around midnight you can hear like people just shooting, firing off, and I hope none of my brothers and sisters will not come home at that time,” Bun said.

The victim was a 26-year-old black man. The driver was also male. Police said he flagged them down on the way to the hospital in the area of Divisadero and Highway 41.

“The officers at the scene performed CPR but were unable to rescue him and he’s now been pronounced deceased here at the scene,” Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Police do not have a motive, but believe the two men were the intended targets.

The shooting comes as the department tries to crack down on violent crime. It relaunched its Real Time Crime Center this week and is hoping to sync its 21 cameras up with ShotSpotter calls.

“We have to be a little bit more proactive to show the public that we are going to be there, we’re going to get there quickly and we’re going to help them,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

Bun said he’s happy to hear police are working to do more.

“Fresno hopefully gets better,” he said.

The name of the victim is yet to be released.