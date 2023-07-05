CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office has identified 62-year-old Melchor Mendoza man as the person hit and killed by a Clovis Fire Department truck, responding to an emergency on the Fourth of July.

The crash happened on Barstow and Clovis Avenues around 9 pm. The fire truck, a Ford F-250 used by battalion chiefs for the fire department, was responding to a fire call near Shaw and Highland avenues in Eastern Clovis.

Investigators are still trying to find out what led to the crash, but they say the fire truck had its lights and sirens on.

Because the fire truck involved in this crash is city-owned, the investigation falls to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the man hit and killed was under the influence of alcohol when he tried to cross the street.

They say the truck was headed northbound on Clovis Avenue, and nearly 24 hours later, some employees who work nearby say this is an unfortunate first time something like this has happened.

Video obtained by YourCentralValley.com shows a fire engine and a police cruiser moments after a man, now identified as 62-year-old Melchor Mendoza of Clovis, was struck by a Clovis Fire Department truck and died from his injuries.

“It was unfortunate, I felt bad for the person you know?” said John Twinn.

Twinn works for Slick Rick’s Barbershop just feet away from where the crash happened.

In his two years there, he’s never heard of a pedestrian getting hit and killed nearby.

“Since I’ve been here, there’s been nothing that really ever happened here. Just to see that, it’s rare you know?” he said.

According to people around the area, the man was a regular around the area and was walking with a woman across the street when that fire truck hit and killed him.

Now on the ground, lies a single candle, from those wanting to remember him.

“That pickup truck was traveling with its lights and sirens responding to that emergency calls for service,” said Mike Salas, CHP Public Information Officer.

Salas says the battalion chief was on his way to an active fire call when he struck Mendoza.

The woman walking with Mendoza noticed the emergency truck in the road, but Mendoza, for whatever reason did not.

They say he was walking outside of a crosswalk.

“That crosswalk was about 200 feet from where he stepped into the roadway into that truck. He was outside of that posted crosswalk,” said Salas.

While the investigation continued, the battalion chief tried to revive the victim. These accidents weigh heavily on first responders.

“We try to provide as much assistance as we can and unfortunately these things happen,” said Salas.

The Clovis Fire Department has not released information on how the firefighter is doing at this time.

Investigators say they are still looking into whether or not Mendoza was a transient.

A family member said he had an injured foot, it is unclear if that was a factor in this accident.