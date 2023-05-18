FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner is forced to close his business over rumors that his restaurant serves dog meat to customers.

The owner of Tasty Thai on Belmont and First says these allegations are false and he’s now facing threats online and over the phone.

The owner says they have received so much backlash on not only their social media pages, but they have gotten dozens of negative reviews. They say none of it is true and it all started with someone posting a picture of a dog at a house next to the restaurant.

David Rasavong, the owner of Tasty Thai, says they don’t own the house next door. He says the posts started on Monday when someone posted a picture of a dog being tied up next to their business.

He says the poster assumed that meant they cook and serve dogs at his restaurant.

Rasavong says he believes the original poster leaned into harmful Asian stereotypes and says he doesn’t believe this would have happened if he was of a different race.

“We already live in a nation where there’s so much divide. And to just jump. And attack without finding out the fact and the truth and especially basing it on disgusting stereotypes about Asians it’s not right, you need to know better you need to do better,” says Rasavong.

He says since then the posts haven’t stopped and the threats have been relentless.

On Tuesday, he made the call to close the business he’s only had open for six months due to safety concerns.

Rasavong says they have filed reports with the Fresno police about the threats, but at this time he says he doesn’t know when they’ll reopen.