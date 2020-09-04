‘It’s not even worth it:’ Surveillance video shows man breaking-in to taco restaurant

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Police arrested a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into a family-owned taco restaurant — Taqueria el Premio off of Maroa in Fresno.

The restaurant was burglarized around 3 a.m. Wednesday, manager Bianca Loza says it’s not the first time.

“In total, it’s been around four times the break-in, but two times in the past five months,” said Loza.

Surveillance footage shows a man riding up on a bicycle to Taqueria El Premio Mayor’s front door, then shows the glass shattering outward–seemingly before he comes into contact with it. Loza thinks he was using an ice pick.

“They used some sort of ice pick… It was just a whole bunch of little pieces of shards of glass all over, I mean, it broke into tiny pieces.”

After climbing inside then back out, cameras show the burglar riding off with the restaurant’s cash drawer.

“The stuff that they take, it’s not even worth it, I mean they took it in a hurry they just took the cash register which only had like $40 in it, but the door alone is gonna cost me two thousand and another POS system is gonna cost me another thousand.”

Fresno Police Department has made an arrest of 47-year-old Ernest Walker. Walker is booked on charges of burglary.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.