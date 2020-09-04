‘It’s not even worth it:’ Surveillance video shows man breaking-in to taco restaurant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Police arrested a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into a family-owned taco restaurant — Taqueria el Premio off of Maroa in Fresno.

The restaurant was burglarized around 3 a.m. Wednesday, manager Bianca Loza says it’s not the first time.

“In total, it’s been around four times the break-in, but two times in the past five months,” said Loza.

Surveillance footage shows a man riding up on a bicycle to Taqueria El Premio Mayor’s front door, then shows the glass shattering outward–seemingly before he comes into contact with it. Loza thinks he was using an ice pick.

“They used some sort of ice pick… It was just a whole bunch of little pieces of shards of glass all over, I mean, it broke into tiny pieces.”

After climbing inside then back out, cameras show the burglar riding off with the restaurant’s cash drawer.

“The stuff that they take, it’s not even worth it, I mean they took it in a hurry they just took the cash register which only had like $40 in it, but the door alone is gonna cost me two thousand and another POS system is gonna cost me another thousand.”

Fresno Police Department has made an arrest of 47-year-old Ernest Walker. Walker is booked on charges of burglary.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.