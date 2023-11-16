CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thanksgiving is still a week away, but Old Town Clovis is already in the Christmas spirit.

The district’s One Enchanting Evening event took place Thursday and drew quite a crowd.

“We just enjoy being a part of Old Town, because it’s like you’re back in a Christmas Card,” co-owner of the Oak Creek Creations Tom Frost said.

The event was complete with carriage rides, Santa Claus, caroling, and free hot chocolate.

“You’ll hear that clip-clop running down the street and it kind of just throws you back in time,” Frost said.

With Christmas lights on nearly every storefront, Old Town looked like a Christmas movie. Businesses welcomed shoppers in, all in an effort to draw shoppers to Old Town Clovis for this upcoming holiday shopping season.

Frost says he enjoys the event, for the fun it brings to Old Town, but for the help it brings to his businesses. He says it shows customers why they should shop small for the holidays.

Frost says his wife makes many of the items in their store by hand, and the rest of their items are sourced from local handmade businesses.

“We have service, we’ll gift wrap it for you, we’ll get it ready to go,” he added. “Most of the stores will do that this time of year, which you don’t see that anymore.”

And it’s not just about the shopping. People filled restaurant patios eating, drinking, and listening to live music.

There was even a classic car show. Edward Martinez showed off his Volkswagen, complete with thousands of colorful lights.

“I just had the wild idea, how can I add lights to it?” he said, “Power inverter LED lights and a lot of Scotch tape! We’ll go out there, put on some Christmas music, and hot chocolate and we’ll spend the whole day putting lights on it together.”

The event was only for one day, but it is scheduled to return next year.