‘It’s just unreal:’ Three-car collision kills four people, hospitalized three others

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A three-car collision in Fresno killed four people and hospitalized three others.

Police say it happened near Palm and Bullard Avenues just before midnight on Saturday.

“It’s just unreal,” said Carlos Rolon, one of the victim’s friends.

Several people gathered at a makeshift memorial after learning their friend was one of the four people killed in a three-car collision.

“Everybody’s crying, everybody’s like, it’s just unbelievable,” Rolon said.

Police say a man driving a black Ford Mustang crashed into a white truck with five people inside and a silver Mini Cooper, the driver a 17-year-old girl.

“When officers arrived, it was a horrendous crash, there were parts to the vehicles everywhere,” said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say three of the five people inside the truck died, the other two were taken to the hospital and are in critical but stable condition.

Officers say the driver of the Mustang also died and the teen was transported to the hospital and is stable.

It’s still early on in the investigation but police believe speed is likely a factor.

“We were able to download some video that showed the Mustang speeding along Bullard and that it failed to stop at the stop sign at that intersection,” Chamalbide said.

Police say as people are out and about this holiday season to slow down.

“It’s a tragic situation with that many people that were needlessly killed, it’s a tragedy,” Chamalbide said.

Investigators ask if anyone saw the crash or has information to give them a call at (559) 621-7000.