TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several fire agencies from Tulare County are reminding the public to only purchase legal fireworks as the use of illegal fireworks might result in fires and injury.

According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the combination of hot and dry weather, dry grass, and fireworks can lead to devastating fires that could lead to injury and loss of life and property.

Authorities say that the fines for the sale of illegal fireworks could reach up to $50,000 and can include jail time. Charges could increase depending on the severity of the fire or injuries.

Fire officials say there will be a countywide public outreach and education campaign starting in June, which focus is to educate residents that when it comes to fireworks “It’s Just Not Worthy, Skip the Fine.”

The fire department reminds residents that Safe and Sane Fireworks are those purchased from an authorized booth. Illegal fireworks are defined as anything that is launched into the air, explodes, or items such as firecrackers, mortars, cakes, or rockets.

Officials encourage people to report any use of illegal fireworks and advise them to leave the fireworks to professionals by attending the local celebrations, practicing the safe use of fireworks, and keeping an eye on children.