FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Unified High School was the target of racist and vulgar graffiti.

Edison High School staff returned to school, to see the silver graffiti on their school signs and their baseball field.

Fresno Police confirmed four juveniles who do not go to Edison High, have been contacted in connection to this vandalism. One of them has been arrested and cited. After-school staff says this is not the first time the baseball team has been targeted.

The F-word, and racist terms like the N-word, spray painted on Edison High property.

The baseball field seemed to be the target of this racist and vulgar graffiti when staff members found it like this.

“I just couldn’t believe it, there were just somethings on there that are like woah, it’s just crazy,” said Edison High Baseball Coach, Brandon Simon.

Simon went to Edison High as a student and now coaches the baseball team he used to play on.

He says this graffiti comes just months after the team’s ATV and pitching machine were stolen last year.

“One of our pitching machines, and we’re missing one more. Our ATV, it’s kind of tough to drag the field day in and day out without our ATV,” said Simon.

Regardless of the vandalism and theft, Coach Simon and Edison Section Trustee, Keisha Thomas, say staff and students, are ready to bounce back from this.

“We’ve worked really hard to make sure Edison looks great. Looks like a collegial entity, and this, type of thing, takes us backwards and it’s a waste of money,” said Thomas.

We spoke with Thomas after the graffiti had been covered up.

She overlooks all Edison schools. She is appalled by the graffiti and wants those who did it, to face consequences.

“There are consequences for everything in life,” Thomas said. “I believe that working it off would help some of those consequences and would teach them better than jail time.”

Fresno Police say four juveniles, who did not go to Edison High, were contacted in connection to the graffiti. One of them was arrested and cited.

According to Fresno Unified data, Edison High had the highest percentage of African American students in 2023, with just under 11%. The next highest is Hoover High with just around 9%.

All of the items stolen, labor and painting to cover up the graffiti are covered under the district’s insurance.

The baseball team is set to start their season on Feb. 9.