FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning crash at the intersection of Friant and Shepard Road in north Fresno has claimed the life of a young woman. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 22-year-old Amaya Chenot of Fresno died at the scene of the crash.

We’ve obtained video from Friant Roulette showing a tow truck running a red light around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The video shows the truck entering the intersection from Friant Road as the light is red. The video shows the light had been red for around 10 seconds. While the truck is in the intersection, a sedan driving from Shepard appears. Within seconds, the crash happens.

“When someone runs a red light the consequence of course could be as minor as someone getting a traffic citation right or it could be as major as someone losing their life like in this situation,” Fresno Police Sergeant Diana Vega said.

Chenot was driving the sedan, and Vega said the driver of the tow truck has been cooperative with the investigation. Vega said at this time, drugs and alcohol aren’t suspected to be factors.

“If the investigation was to identify that this person violated the law then criminal charges could be forthcoming, however, that’s not the case at this time,” Vega said.

The truck has a logo on it that reads “1st Class Tow” painted on the side of the cab. We reached out to the company and tried to stop by their shop in Fresno, but they didn’t answer.

Vega said their motor unit is keeping a close eye on what goes on at this intersection, and said it’s been identified as “of interest” to them.

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld agrees. He said over the years he has gotten multiple complaints about how dangerous this intersection is from his constituents.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s a loss of life you can’t replace and it’s needless,” Bredefeld said, adding police have stepped up patrols.

“At the end of the day when someone’s driving at 1 o’clock at night and is and they barrel through a red light, clearly a red light, you just have to be cautious and careful and look to make sure before you enter that intersection nobody else is barrelling through,” he said.

We asked police for information about how many crashes happen at this intersection, but they said they are still working on putting together that data.