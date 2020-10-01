‘It’s heartbreaking’: Creek Fire evacuees facing challenges as they return home

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – The Creek Fire burned more than 307,000 acres as of Wednesday evening and is 44% contained. As fire crews make more progress, the Cal Fire command post at Sierra High School has been moved to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and a second, remote location near China Peak.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said by the end of the weekend, the majority of zones within the county will have their evacuation orders lifted, with the exception of a few still in active fire areas.

“The devastation, I mean there are so many homes completely lost up here, it’s heartbreaking,” said Bridgette Morgan.

Morgan is one of the residents now allowed to return home. She and her husband George bought their first home together off Peterson Road 4 months ago.

“We fought long and hard to get here and now we aren’t here,” said Morgan.

Instead, the family of four is sleeping on the living room floor at Bridget’s mother’s home until the family saves up enough money for a trailer. Their home is still standing but surrounded by debris and damage to power lines and their well.

“It almost feels like a giant sat on our house and covered it and the fire just went around it,” said George Morgan.

With crews gaining the upper hand on the fire, more people, like the Morgans are now able to return home, but many areas remain without utilities.

“We ask people not to approach our crews as they work on electric restoration. We are happy you can return home but we know that will slow our workers down with more people on the road,” said PG&E’s Denny Boyles.

The road to recovery for some residents may be long, but George Morgan said the community will come together.

“I’m very thankful my neighbors made it and we are going to go through this together and we will help one another,” said George Morgan.

To help the Morgan family click here.

