FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Pacific University will cut 16 programs and lay off over 10% of its faculty in 2024, with a goal to improve its finances following a major drop in enrollment since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fresno Pacific University’s President André Stephens said the decisions were not easy, but essential.

“It’s hard obviously to make these kinds of decisions, in fact, it’s gut-wrenching, but at the same time we want to be a university that’s around for a long time to serve the needs of the students and the families of the Central Valley,” he said.

Stephens says the school will no longer enroll students into these undergrad and graduate programs starting Jan. 1:

Traditional Undergraduate Arts administration Biblical/theological studies Chemistry B.A. Chemistry B.S. Graphic design Mathematics B.A. Mathematics B.S. Applied mathematics Philosophy Political science Pre-law Spanish Theater

Bachelor’s degree completion Computer information systems

Graduate/seminary M.A. in sports administration M.A. in theology, Old Testament



Stephens says these programs have lacked student interest and enrollment and have come with higher costs.

However, current students in the programs will not be affected.

“New students won’t be able to enroll in those. Continuing students or current students will be able to complete their courses, right? They’ll have courses this spring and next year in order to complete their degree,” said Stephens.

Faculty will see the greatest impact as Fresno Pacific will eliminate 11 of its 109 faculty members at the end of June 2024.

12 other positions that are either term, currently open, or will become open due to retirement will not be filled.

“Very difficult conversations to have,” said Stephens. “But our faculty are super kind, very hard, we obviously grieve with them and… we’re grateful for their service. Some are new to FPU, and some are long-standing members of this community.”

Stephens says they had no choice but to make this move, as Fresno Pacific’s enrollment dropped from just over 4,000 in the fall of 2020 to roughly 2,900 this year.

That drop in enrollment has been a big hit to the school’s finances.

“Revenue is generated through student tuition. Two areas, student tuition and philanthropy, [or] donations. And so, with a thousand fewer students there’s loss of revenue,” said Stephens.

In this process though, Stephens says Fresno Pacific will also transition from five schools to two.

A move he says will improve student collaboration, interaction, and success.

“There’ll be more interdisciplinarity. So, between the academic disciplines, we believe there will be more conversation, some standardization, and some work cross circularly. And so, we’re excited about that,” he said.