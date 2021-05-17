“It’s going to be a loss to us”: Neighbors react to mobile home park murder

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The 31st murder of the year in Fresno took place Monday morning. Authorities were called to a mobile home park near McKinley and Marks Avenues where they say a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father, 61-year-old Patrick Cotter, before turning the gun on himself.

The 15-year-old is currently in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center. He lived in the mobile home park with his father and 18-year-old brother who made the call.

“It’s going to be a loss to us…” said neighbor Joseph Enos.

Enos lives just a few doors down from the family. He says the father and his sons are nice, friendly people. He says the fifteen-year-old has severe autism, and though he struggled to communicate, he loved to call Enos on his walkie-talkie during evening walks with his dad.

“I found out what channel he was on – channel two – so I turn my walkie talkie on to channel two when they walk by, and say, “Hey Brian, you out there?” and he’d make these noises so I knew he was there,” Enos said.

Michael Brown says he studied welding with the Cotter at Fresno City College, and that he always seemed to have a good relationship with his sons, as he was raising them on his own.

“He was always with them, wherever he went…We were at the store the other day, he had his son in the car with him. He was always a real pleasant guy to be around,” Brown said.

Authorities have not released any additional updates regarding the case or the son’s condition.