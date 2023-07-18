HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In response to the long stretch of triple-digit temperatures, the City of Hanford decided to temporarily waive admission fees to The Plunge, the

city’s community pool.

Located at 415 Ford Street, city officials say The Plunge will have free admission from Tuesday,

July 18 through Sunday, July 23 during normal recreational swim hours.

Free swim is offered from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

There are two options offered for free swimming on Saturday, with the first session from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the evening session from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says there is a major heat risk for Saturday, with a 71% chance of 105 degrees or above in the City of Hanford.

“Admission to The Plunge is already very affordable, but we felt that temporarily waiving

admission fees was the right thing to do during this punishing heat wave,” said Hanford

Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “Come cool off with us in a fun, safe

environment.”

City officials added there is also a Dive In Theatre event at the Plunge on Friday

evening; admission for that event is $3.00.

For more information, contact the Parks and Community Services Department at

559-585-2525.