FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thursday was the first night that Fresno’s new trolley system started operations.

FresnoHOP began rides tonight and a young Fresno man, 19-year-old Logan Ravellette was excited to be one of the first to experience it.

“I was out there for maybe a good 40 minutes,” said Ravellette. “It’s exciting I’m enthusiastic.”

The new trolley system will offer free public transportation from Thursday to Fridays 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“This is one of the many opportunities that we have here in Fresno that is put Fresno on the map,” said Fresno City Councilmember, Annalisa Perea. “This is the fifth biggest city in the state so there is no reason that Fresno should not have a trolley system.”