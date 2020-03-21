‘It’s driving me nuts’; Figuring out how to live during the ‘stay at home’ order

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It’s not business as usual. Not anymore.

“It’s driving me nuts not being able to go out and do a lot of things that I want to do.”

Like all Californians, Ken Wulf is expected to say at home as much as possible to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But he has to eat. And he likes the food at Luna’s Pizzeria in Clovis.

“They serve great meals all year-round,” says Wulf. “And if we don’t take care of them, sooner or later, depending on how long this situation lasts, we don’t want to lose ’em.”

That is true of all restaurants, which have been deemed “essential businesses.” That means they can now stay open, as long as they do not have any dine-in customers: delivery, pickup and drive-thru services only.

“As long as we’re getting customers and orders in, we’re gonna be open,” says Diala Hmaitan of Phoenician Garden. “We’re working together as a family to save a lot of labor. So that helps us, at least, make a little bit of profit or just, like, break even.”

Phoenician Garden is a family-run business, so it can afford to do that. But like all restaurants, it feels the effects of fewer customers and empty tables and chairs.

“I’m just glad that we’re at least able to do this at this point,” says Hmaitan. “And I hope it doesn’t get worse where we have to close or something. As long as it’s stable we’re fine.

“And I’m just excited for it to end.”

