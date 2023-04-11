FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A state law that would’ve made prisoner’s early release credits public, did not pass the state’s Senate Public Safety Committee in a vote.

The committee voted with one yes, two no’s, and three abstained.

The bill was introduced to the committee, after the killing of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco, in January.

His suspected killer, Nathaniel Dixon, served five months of a five-year sentence for a crime before the shooting, before being released by the California Department of Corrections.

The author of this proposed bill, Janet Nguyen who represents Huntington Beach, used the killing of Officer Carrasco as one of the catalysts for Senate Bill 288, to try and make prison time credits public information.

Local law officials are disappointed with Sacramento, but not surprised.

“It’s despicable and it needs to be stopped,” said Fresno County District Attorney, Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp feels the vote is politically motivated.

“What it tells me, is there are three people who abstained because they know it’s the right thing, but they’re political donors or whoever has placed them in this very powerful position on the Senate public safety committee doesn’t want them to vote,” she said.

The bill was introduced on February 2nd, just two days after Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed.

“I’ve been in this business 26 years, not much surprises me anymore,” said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz. Alcaraz wants to understand why the committee members voted the way they did.

“I don’t know what information those legislatures have in front of them. I would hope that they’ve met with members of our California Police Chief Association, and victims of these crimes, to get their perspective,” he said.

Opponents of the bill say it would violate the privacy rights of former or current prisoners. We sent an email to every Public Safety Committee member on Tuesday afternoon, we are still waiting to get a response.

“When our communities are asking for us to protect them and make it safer to go to and from school. It can be a little disheartening because it’s difficult to communicate as to why people are released early,” said Chief Alcaraz.

According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO), roughly 55,000 prisoners are released onto parole early every year. Smittcamp says that the families of victims have every right to ask tough questions of California lawmakers.

“When you have your son, your daughter, or your loved one stolen away from you because of the failure of the government of California, you’re damn right that you should be given some answers,” she said.

Despite the bill failing today, it could be up for reconsideration in the future.