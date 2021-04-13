‘It’s been going on for days’: Fresno parents behind bars on child endangerment charges

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The parents of four young children in Fresno are facing multiple child endangerment charges after police found the children alone Tuesday morning, living in deplorable conditions at an apartment near Peach and Olive.

According to police, the father was arrested when he came home to the apartment Tuesday morning; the mother ended up turning herself that afternoon.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. when drivers noticed a toddler alone outside and thought something was wrong.

“The children were just kinda running around in a mess, the conditions were not for any children or humane for that matter,” said Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe.

Joseph Martinez was one of the drivers who passed by.

“I was going to go inside, but the stench was so bad I just didn’t want to go in,” said Martinez. “I yelled inside no one responded”

Police say the oldest child was able to them that their mom and dad were at work and they were alone at the house. The children’s father, identified as Joshua Yang, then came home where he was arrested on multiple charges of child endangerment.

After police searched for several hours, their mother Bao Xiong turned herself in at Fresno Police headquarters.

“What happened inside didn’t happen this morning,” said Officer Uribe. “It’s been going on for days based on what we observed.”

Investigators say the children were in good spirits, despite the living conditions. They are now in the care of Child Protective Services.