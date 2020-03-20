‘It’s at times like this when we trust our government officials’; Dyer agrees with Newsom’s ‘stay at home’

SACRAMENTO, California (KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom did not want to be the bearer of bad news on Thursday.

But in an address to all of California, he spoke about honesty, transparency, and the need for all Californians to stay at home to try and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’ve been doing pandemic planning in the state of California for now over a decade,” he said. “Now we’re moving into application, implementation.”

The ‘stay-at-home’ order goes into effect immediately. For how long? That is to be determined; the order is open-ended.

But the Governor says he does not expect it to last “many months.” He also says it is important to point out essential businesses will stay open.

“People will ask, how will you enforce? As I say there is a social contract here,” Newsom said. “People, I think, recognize the need to do more and to meet this moment.”

In Fresno, Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer agrees.

“It’s at times like this when we trust our government officials, whether it’s state, or local, or federal officials,” said Dyer. “Because they are the ones with the most current data. They may not be sharing that data for a lot of reasons, but they’re the ones with the most current data and they’re also the ones entrusted overall with the safety of our community.”

That is why over the last several days, we have been hearing phrases like ‘social distancing’ and ‘flattening the curve.’

There are 40 million people in the state of California.

“Let’s bend the curve together,” said Newsom. “Let’s not regret, let’s not dream of regretting. Go back, say we coulda, woulda, shoulda. Not when the data all points to where I think most of us know we’re going.”

