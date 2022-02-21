‘It’s a sad loss’: Church hoping to rebuild Fresno thrift shop destroyed in early morning fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is continuing to investigate what happened during Monday morning’s fire at the St. James Church thrift store.

Rev. Sam Colley-Toothaker, the dean of the church, says the thrift store provided a way for many in the community to buy things they needed at low prices while connecting them to other services. However, he says at the end of the day, it’s just a building and can be replaced.

“It’s a sad loss because this building behind me, which has been used for lots of different things in the life of St. James Cathedral, has an incredible number of memories for so many people,” said Rev. Colley-Toothaker.

Rev. Colley-Toothaker says the St. James community is in shock looking at what’s left of the church thrift store after the overnight fire.

“It served a lot of people and made a lot of relationships there, so there’s a great bit of sadness about that,’ said Rev. Colley-Toothaker.

The Fresno Fire Department says its firefighters responded to the thrift shop just after 3:30 Monday morning and it took around three hours to get all the flames put out. Crews were even back on the scene later Monday afternoon to follow up with the investigation.

Photo of the scene.

At one point, 41 firefighters were needed at the thrift shop to get the fire under control.

While fire officials say they don’t know what caused the fire, investigators will continue to look into what happened.

“Early indications are that we had to force entry into the door, so it didn’t appear right now we had any nefarious activity going on, but like I said, an investigator is taking a look,” explained Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.

Rev. Colley-Toothaker says the building even has historical significance, once belonging to a dairy farmer who owned the land before the church moved in.

“That’s the original structure on the campus. So, it’s sad that it’s gone, and yet it’s a building, it’s a thing. So, it can be replaced,” said Rev. Colley-Toothaker.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out and no firefighters were injured while battling the flames.