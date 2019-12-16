“It’s a miracle those four people survived” Surveillance video captures drive by shooting in Ivanhoe

IVANHOE, California (KSEE) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday night drive-by shooting that left four teens shot in the Tulare County town of Ivanhoe, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 15700 block of Paradise Avenue for a drive-by shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Four people, including three 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old, were found at the scene to have been shot.

The victims told deputies they were sitting in front of an apartment building when someone drove up in a dark-colored SUV and fired at them.

“It could have been a lot worse. I mean when you fire into a crowd like that those kids could have been hit,” said Tulare County Sheriff’s PIO Ashley Ritchie.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s a miracle those four people survived and nobody died,” said Ritchie.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Ellis with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.