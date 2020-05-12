‘It’s a joy for us’: Fresno County’s parks and campgrounds reopen

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – All County of Fresno parks and campgrounds were back open again Monday after more than a month of hard closures.

“It’s lovely. I love it. Now that we you know, we got some freedom again,” park visitor Gabriel Salinas

Salinas and his wife were some of the first to head to Lost Lake.

“We just go some lunch, sat down by the lake and just had a great time,” he said.

The county is inviting visitors out once again, but new regulations mean the experience may be a little different.

“The intent behind every action we’re taking here is to keep public health and safety at the top of mind, but also recognizing the need and desire for people to start seeing a little bit of a sense of normalcy,” said Fresno County’s Jordan Scott.

Scott says parks and campgrounds will operate at 50% capacity (with employees counting the number of cars entering). Every other campsite will be closed off to create distance, and playground and group picnic areas will remain closed. He added that they are asking for gatherings to be limited to ten people.

“We’re hoping for voluntary compliance. This is not a total return to normal. We need people to be vigilant in their efforts to practice physical distancing and keep people safe, not only themselves but those around them,” he said.

Scott says county officials don’t want to be heavy handed – but citations are a possibility.

The plan is to operate this way until further notice.

“For this to be open right now, I mean, it’s a joy for us. You know, it’s a breath of fresh air that I think we all need,” Salinas said.

