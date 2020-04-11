‘It’s a Good Friday,’ Samaritan and Fresno County Sheriff’s officer help return a misplaced purse

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — At times during a pandemic, we tend to focus on the negative side, however, there was some good being done on this Good Friday thanks to some help by the Fresno County Sheriff’s department and a good Samaritan.

“It’s a good Friday, that’s what I can say!” said Elena.

On Friday morning, Elena and her family drove up to Catholic Charities of Fresno to pick up bags of food that were donated to the Fresno County sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Ron Hayes, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department, loaded bags in her car as Elena told him that and her family have been out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis and how it’s been a struggle to pay rent and buy food.

However, a few hours later, Elena called the sheriff’s department saying that she was missing her purse and that she believes she left it on the roof of her car as she drove off.

You would think it’s long gone, until Sulma, at Sierra Business Services, spotted the purse thinking it belonged to one of her clients.

“We chased him, I chased him, and then I said, ‘Hey, can you please give me back the wallet?’ And he did,” explained Sulma.

She then called Fresno Police Department about a purse she had found and it was a match with Elena’s missing belongings.

“I hope she’s okay and she stays safe under these conditions, but I’m happy that she got her wallet back,” Sulma said.

Lt. Hayes drove to Elena’s house to deliver the purse along with the good news.



“There ya go, you wanna open it up, there’s money inside of it.” Lt. Hayes said to Elena.

“There are still good people out there, that’s what I can say, there are still good people,” Elena said.

As Lt. Hayes was leaving, he gave an “elbow bump” and told Elena to have a good Easter.

Elena counted the money and claimed some was missing, but she was beyond grateful that someone would do the right thing during this time of crisis.

