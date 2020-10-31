It’s a girl! Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes newborn rhino

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomed a new addition with the birth of a southern white rhino.

Zoo officials say the new addition is the first female southern white rhino born at the zoo. The new calf and the calf’s mother are doing well and under animal care.

Officials say the mom and the baby are bonding and won’t be out on exhibit.

