It’s a girl! Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes newborn rhino

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomed a new addition with the birth of a southern white rhino.

Zoo officials say the new addition is the first female southern white rhino born at the zoo. The new calf and the calf’s mother are doing well and under animal care.

Officials say the mom and the baby are bonding and won’t be out on exhibit.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com