It’s a drug Trump has touted as a way to treat COVID-19, now local patients are having trouble finding it

Hydroxychloroquine, also known as plaquenil, is a common medication for patients with autoimmune conditions like lupus

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Since last month, President Donald Trump has been recommending hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19 patients.

While it hasn’t been proven to be one, it hasn’t stopped people from buying the drug, now causing some local doctors re-evaluating how they treat their patients without it.

Trump first tweeted about it on March 21, since then eyes have been on hydroxychloroquine — better known as plaquenil — as a way to help in this pandemic. While known to treat malaria, it also is used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Dr. Candice Reyes, a rheumatologist with UCSF-Fresno, said the drug’s recent notoriety has now left her patients with little medicine. It’s caused her to modify dosage, telling some patients to cut their dose in half.

Reyes is now also looking into other medications and treatments, like steroids. But, without the medication entirely, her patients could be subject to joint swelling and even organ damage.

“Depending on how, for example, lupus has affected them — their kidneys could get inflamed and lose function. They could have kidney failure,” she said.

As studies into the drug’s efficacy are underway in places like New York and Michigan, Reyes said if it works then by all means hydroxychloroquine should be used in this pandemic.

However, she just doesn’t want her patients to lose out.

“In this scenario where we have confusion on who should be taking it, I would for now just hope it’s not taking away from patients,” Reyes said.

