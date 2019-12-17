It’s a boy! Chaffee Zoo lion helps with gender reveal

Fresno, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A lion at the Fresno Chaffee zoo helped reveal the gender of a baby during a behind-the-scenes tour, last week.

His name is Chisulo.

The reveal was set up for the expectant mother, Megan Williamson, and her family.

“Chisulo loves boxes so the zookeepers that care for him thought that this would not only provide a good source of enrichment for him but allow him to do the reveal,” said Chaffee Zoo Marketing Manager Brandy Gamoning.

He tore open the box to reveal bright blue paper to the family.

After the big reveal, the family met the greater one-horned rhinos who presented them with a blue painting they made to celebrate.







“This is a behind the scenes opportunity as part of our exclusive adventures. Our adventure guides can put together any program to celebrate a special milestone or event,” said Gamoning.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.