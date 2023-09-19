FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As summer officially comes to an end in just a few days, farmers across Fresno County are already thinking about the upcoming wet winter season.

“We’re starting off in a good position,” said Ryan Jacobsen, with the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

He says many in the agriculture industry are focusing on just how much water will carry over from this year to next year.

“The allocations last year at this time were zero percent, the expectation was it was going to be at zero percent this year, but we now find ourselves that there’s at least going to be a projection, the amount’s undetermined, we still need to have some precipitation going into this winter,” said Jacobsen.

He says this past season, all the rain caused growers to scramble and make last-minute plans on what they could farm. Jacobsen says when looking ahead, knowing they likely will get some water allocated to them, farmers can make those decisions earlier and start prepping now.

Over at the Fresno Irrigation District, General Manager Bill Stretch says since most of the snowmelt has already occurred, they’ll be able to start making their plans for the year ahead very soon.

“As far as the water year goes, this is the wettest year on record,” he added.

Stretch says they’ve been able to extend their irrigation season by a few months thanks to all the rainfall. He says their agriculture demands are lower now as it is harvest season, but said deliveries could continue as late as mid-October.

Still, both Stretch and Jacobsen say more rain will be needed. Stretch says like always, they’re keeping a close eye on the weather. While they can’t predict how much rain Central California will receive, they are hoping for another wet winter with an El Nino year approaching.

“It’s a balancing act. We’re balancing how much water is left up in storage, and we’re predicting how much water we think we’re going to receive this upcoming winter.”

As far as when these allocations could come, it’s still a while away.