FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo says the fire started around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning near Laurel and Chestnut avenues.

According to Escobedo, when fire crews arrived, they found four apartments burning. The four-plex was surrounded by fencing and appeared to be under construction.

“It was raining embers and fire on the units just south of here so we had four units exposed to these embers,” says Escobedo. The cause of the fire is under investigation.