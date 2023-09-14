FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was supposed to be an ordinary day in the small Fresno County town of BIola, turned into anything but ordinary.

“I just never seen something like this before,” said Albert Garcia, a Biola resident. “You can’t see anything it was just noise.”

Garcia was talking about an Air National Guard helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in the middle of the otherwise quiet town.

“I work at the Biola Community Services District, and we have been receiving a lot of calls asking of what is going on here in town,” said Marison Camacho.

Officials with the Air National Guard said following the landing, the pilots were able to figure out the problem.

“They made a safe landing and after checking over the issue we got approval to do a one-time flight back,” said the official.

The aircraft was a UH-60 Blackhawk from the Mather Airfield and was in town for a paint job.