“It was bound to happen,” residents react to homicide in Northwest Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man after a disturbance in a parking lot in Northwest Fresno.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Milburn overlook, in the area of Milburn and Alluvial.

“It’s a really great view, it’s a nice walk, it’s perfect for our little kids,” said Jason Guenther, who lives nearby.

He along with many, frequent the small park. But on Monday, the neighborhood was flooded with police officers and homicide detectives.

“We moved from another part of town where this stuff happened more commonly and we are looking forward to not having to deal with it anymore,” said Guenther.

Police say people nearby tried to save the man with CPR but he died on the scene and the suspects took off.

Neighbors recall seeing it happen.

“He heard he said five to seven shots and looked over his fence and saw a grey car back up hit a car and peel off down the street,” said Guenther.

“This was bound the happen, bound to happen,” said a resident of 18 years, Mary.

She says the overlook is a hub for drinking, smoking and drug deals and wants the city or police to do something about it.

“I would just like to have the police patrol here more often and particularly look at that area because it’s a hotbed for activity and has been so for years,” said Mary.

The overlook is city property.

District 2 Councilman Mike Karbassi responded to our request for answers to the residents’ concerns with the following statement:

“This is an unfortunate situation and the continued safety of our district’s neighborhoods is my number one priority. It is important we allow the Fresno Police Department to conduct its investigation thoroughly so that those responsible will be brought to justice. I also want to recognize the bravery of the neighbors who provided assistance until EMS was on scene. These selfless acts of kindness are what keep our community whole.”

Karbassi added he will ensure the gate at the overlook is shut at night as it’s supposed to be.

If you have any information about Monday’s homicide in Northwest Fresno, call police at (559) 621-7000.