“It must be saved” Audra McDonald responds to comedian’s Tower Theater tweet

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno-native and six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald became the latest celebrity to publicly oppose the purchase of the Tower Theater by Adventure Church.

Her tweet is a response to one by comedian Sarah Silverman who apparently attempted to recruit some of her fellow celebrities to buy the Tower District theater instead.

“My hometown. I practically spent every day of my childhood across the street from this theater,” the actress wrote. “The Tower district is one of the most iconic districts and yes one of the most LGBTQ friendly districts in Fresno. It holds such a special place in my heart and it must be saved.”

A Roosevelt High School graduate, Audra McDonald grew up in Fresno and performed at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theatre in her early years.

Protests have been present outside of the Tower Theater every Sunday for the past five weeks.