‘It kind of sucks’: Fresno State moves to online lectures in bid to control coronavirus spread

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro says in-person classes at the university will turn into online lectures in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19. But Castro says there are some exceptions and the campus itself will remain open.

Fresno State is joining the list of universities suspending on-campus classes over coronavirus concerns. Starting Monday, most in-person classes will no longer meet.

“I know it’s better to be safe than sorry so it’s better to do it now than when people already have it and it’s spreading around,” said computer science student Jeremias Orellana.

The university says starting Mar. 20 through Apr. 27, students will be taught through virtual classes. But some courses, including laboratory, performing arts, kinesiology, and campus farm activities, will still need to meet in person.

Some impacted students are afraid learning off-campus will be more difficult.

“In my household, I have younger siblings so I have a feeling they’ll come in and be like ‘what are you doing?’,” said mathematics student Jesus Velazquez.

“I like it because I’m like ‘oh I don’t have to go to class’ but then again it kind of sucks because I’m the type of person that likes to learn in person and hear the professor say it,” said kinesiology student Siobhan Bolen.

As well as the campus, housing and other services like the health center and student cupboard will remain open. Castro says this decision comes after several meetings with his cabinet and faculty. Some students say they appreciate the preventative action but look forward to getting back to the true college experience.

“When it reopens I’ll be glad because I want to get back here, back to campus because I like the college life here, and being with my friends here on campus,” said Jeremias Orellana. “It’s something I enjoy doing every day.”

The directive also applies to classes offered at the Visalia campus.

