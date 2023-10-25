MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Speedway will be hosting its annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday.

Drivers will compete to see who can race their cars through slick pumpkins to get to the checkered flag first.

The event will be held at Madera Speedway at 1850 Cleveland Avenue in Madera on October 28, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For kids, there will be trick or treating through the pits, an on-track pumpkin smash and a costume contest.

Tickets for adults are $15, kids who are between the ages of 6-12 are $10 and kids under five can get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of the event or in advance by going to the Pumpkin Smash page on Eventbrite.