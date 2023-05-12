YOSEMITE – (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Yosemite Search and Rescue team member turned astronaut sent photos from the International Space Station.

“If you’re hiking in the wilderness this spring, it helps to have friends in high places. Thankfully, we do!” said the Park Service.

Former Yosemite Search and Rescue team member Warren Hoburg is now a NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut on the International Space Station! Sent photos from mid-April showing the deep snowpack.

Park officials warned visitors that even when these images are a few weeks old, the snowpack is still extensive and deep.