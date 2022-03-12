FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Mar. 12, 2004, Fresno police discovered nine people murdered in the home of Marcus Wesson, and in the weeks and years that followed the uncovered details would rock the Central Valley and the country.

Nine people, seven of which younger than nine years old, were found in the home. The resulting investigation uncovered numerous other offenses, including rape and molestation.

Mayor Jerry Dyer, who was police chief at the time, says the case was one of the most traumatic in the history of the city.

“I remember initially we thought there was only going to be three or four people who were victims of homicide and the reason there was difficulty knowing how many was because they were stacked up, the bodies were stacked up,” Dyer remembers. “They had been killed and stacked up on top of one another.”

** FILE ** Fresno police and workers remove a casket from the home of Marcus Wesson in Fresno, Calif., in this March 15, 2004, file photo. Jury selection will begin Tuesday Jan. 25, 2005 in a multiple murder case involving a domineering patriarch who allegedly controlled his family with religious teachings and sexual abuse, prosecutors said. Wesson, 57, was the only one to emerge alive from a modest one-story house where police discovered nine bodies in a bloody tangle on March 12, 2004. Wesson facesnine murder charges, and over a dozen counts of sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

Aleena Calderon, 8, places flowers at a memorial for the victims on the sidewalk outside the home of Marcus Wesson in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 13, 2004. Wesson, described by police as “very calm,” was arrested Friday after emerging blood-covered from his home, where authorities found nine bodies tangled in a back room and intertwined with clothing. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Police officer stands outside home where nine bodies were found

Marcus Wesson headshot, arrested for murder of nine family members in Fresno, California

Fresno police and workers remove a casket from the home of Marcus Wesson in Fresno, Calif., Monday, March 15, 2004. Wesson was arrested Friday at his home where authorities found nine bodies. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wesson was described by police as “very calm” during his arrest, after emerging blood-covered from his home.

“I’ve seen a lot of tragedy in my 40 years in law enforcement but when you see children, small infants, who are being brought out of the house who are in caskets — little coffins — it will forever cause you to believe and think that there is evil in this world,” Dyer said. “Marcus Wesson is an evil person.”

Wesson was convicted in June 2005. He was sentenced to death one month later and remains on death row at San Quentin.