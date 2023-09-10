CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunday is less than a week away from the Central Valley Asians Crafts Fair where dozens of vendors will be selling their crafts including one Clovis woman who lost the use of most of her body for several years after she was diagnosed with a rare disease.

“Doing the crafts it gives me a sense of purpose what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Ellen Inouye.

Ellen was a high school senior when she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in 2017.

“Everything was pretty normal-ish until she turned 17, that’s when she stopped competitive gymnastics and that’s when the disease took over,” said Ellen’s mom Susie.

Susie has been taking care of every step of the way since her diagnosis.

The syndrome affects Ellen’s skin, joints, and blood vessels. It took away her use of arms, legs, and her ability to talk, forcing her to put her entire life on hold.

“I would just lay there and question like what am I going to do,” said Ellen.

Six years later after several surgeries to her neck and spine she has regained limited use of her arms and legs.

Now at 24 years old, after regaining use of her body she now makes custom blankets and soaps.

Each blanket she makes has more than 20 thousand stitches, and her soaps are specially made for others battling the same disease as her.

“If it has a perfume in it then she can have an antifloactive reaction and not be able to breathe so she started to make soap to share with her other friends,” Susie explained.

While others would have given up, battling this disease, Ellen chooses to fight through, for every stitch and carve she can make with her hands.

“It’s a blessing that’s the best way to put it,” said Susie.

Anyone who would like to buy one of Ellen’s blankets or soaps can visit her booth next Saturday at the Central Valley Asians Crafts Fair at the United Japanese Christian Church.