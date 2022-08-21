DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family in Dinuba is mourning the loss of their loved one, 29-year-old Raymond Garza, after he was killed in a car accident just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

“It’s like a dream, it doesn’t feel real. He’s going to be missed” said Elsa Gonzales. “At five o’clock in the morning I got a knock on my door from the sheriff’s department.”

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said it was just after 2 a.m. when Garza and his female passenger were traveling East on Nebraska when they slammed into a stationary train that was parked along the railroad tracks.

The female passenger suffered moderate injuries and Garza was killed on impact.

“My nephew was a loving person. He had a heart of gold he helped people he put others before himself” she said.

Albert DeLuna doesn’t believe his nephew saw the train. DeLuna said Nebraska Avenue is a dark road.

“The light’s weren’t on. He came and hit the train. Very dangerous for anybody else,” he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.