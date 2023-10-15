FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the war continues in the Middle East hundreds of protestors for Israel and Palestine took to the streets of Fresno this weekend.

As the roar of rockets continues in Gaza so do the shouts of rallies here at home.

On Saturday more than a hundred people lined the streets of Blackstone and Nees Avenues in support of the Palestinian people.

People held up signs and shouted chants calling for the missile strikes into Gaza to end.

Karam Abdullah spent most of his young life in the war-torn area before immigrating to the U.S.

He believes Palestinians need to be understood more.

“I moved over here at the age of 18, but still my heart is always with the Palestinians all over the world. They are nothing but refugees all over the world,” said Abdulla.

Fast forward 24 hours later to Sunday people in support of Israel gathered at the same spot.

“Our duty is to pray for Israel, support Israel, and believe that the god will win and cause his people of Israel to win,” Rabbi Amnon Shor.

During the gathering, a war of words broke out between Israel and Palestine supporters.

Nothing but words were exchanged, and the protests were peaceful on both sides.

With no end to war in sight, more gatherings like the ones that happened over the weekend are expected to continue.