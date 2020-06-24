Island Waterpark to remain closed for the rest of 2020 summer season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Island Waterpark in Fresno will not be reopening for the summer 2020 season to help lower the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Water park officials say the maintenance and operating team will work off season to bring enhancements into the park for 2021.

All season passes purchased for the year will be automatically be extended for use for the 2021 summer season.

