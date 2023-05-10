FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued from a dangerous situation in Fresno on Wednesday morning, officials announced Wednesday, and the Fresno Police Department is looking for the dog’s owner.

According to officials, a nearby homeowner called police to say they could hear howling on the canal bank and believed a dog was stuck. When officers arrived, they say found a dog stuck in some brush that was about to fall into a canal bank at Belmont and Fulton avenues.

Police say the homeowner allowed officers to cut their fence boards down so that they could access the dog safely. The pup is “living its best life” in the CSI office until the owner is located.

The Fresno Police Department is asking the dog’s owners to reach out to the police department with specific details that only the owner will know in order to identify the rescued dog.