Is this the future home of a Dutch Bros coffee shop in Clovis?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) — Could the city of Clovis be adding another Dutch Bros coffee shop?

According to the city of Clovis, a request for approval for conditional use permits has been filed for a Dutch Bros coffee kiosk on 2.19 acres of property located south of Shaw Avenue, between Sylmar and Helm avenues in Clovis.

According to planning commission information, the applicant said that planned hours of operation would be seven days per week, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. The kiosk would have five employees and staff members working at any given time during business hours.

The new storefront requires approval from the city of Clovis. For more information on the addition, planning commission information is available on the City of Clovis website.

The planning commission meets Thursday at 6:00 p.m to discuss the item.