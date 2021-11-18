Is this the future home of a Dutch Bros coffee shop in Clovis?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) — Could the city of Clovis be adding another Dutch Bros coffee shop?

According to the city of Clovis, a request for approval for conditional use permits has been filed for a Dutch Bros coffee kiosk on 2.19 acres of property located south of Shaw Avenue, between Sylmar and Helm avenues in Clovis.

According to planning commission information, the applicant said that planned hours of operation would be seven days per week, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. The kiosk would have five employees and staff members working at any given time during business hours.

The new storefront requires approval from the city of Clovis. For more information on the addition, planning commission information is available on the City of Clovis website. 

The planning commission meets Thursday at 6:00 p.m to discuss the item.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com