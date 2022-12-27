FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – That rain coming in could bring several inches of rain to the valley floor and could bring even more snow to the state’s snowpack. Both of these are vital for the water we will have in the coming year.

Is this storm a drought buster? The short answer is no.

But right now is the perfect time for storms to sweep through our area while the state still tries to pull itself from extreme drought.

Don’t let the rain fool you. The rain and snow are more than welcome throughout the state right now, but it’s going to take a lot more of it to pull us out.

“There’s a lot of catch-up to still do in terms of precipitation. We have had the three driest years on record. Reserves are pretty low, the soil is pretty dry,” said Dr. Josue Medellin Azuara.

We spoke with him earlier this year after he tracked California’s drought and how intense it’s been over the past three years.

According to the drought monitor put together by NOAA, the Central Valley is the driest part of the state. Professor Medellin Azuara says things will get worse before they get better.

“These are recurring events, they will intensify, and will have more duration in the future with climate extremes,” he said. 100% of people are affected by the drought in Fresno County, with no change over the last month.

While the drought will continue into 2023, Professor Medellin Azuara says we’ll need more of this to bring us over a period of a few years, to bring us back out of the drought.

“So it would take some of those to recover. The bottom line is we need to seize this opportunity in which we get these access flows, to increase our resilience for future droughts,” he said.

This is the third storm we’ve had in the Central Valley this winter season. Ag experts say we need around 5-7 storms to keep us at a decent level for the rest of the year.

They hope for more than that to get us out of the drought.