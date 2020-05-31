Is Newsom’s restrictions on places of worship a civil rights issue? Pastor Jim Franklin refers to Rosa Parks in battle with governor’s guidelines

Churches and houses of worship will reopen this Sunday, but with some strict guidelines. Cornerstone church will be one of the many welcoming in their congregation but at 25-percent capacity. Pastor Jim Franklin talked with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on his decision to join a federal lawsuit against the governor and why he referenced Rosa Parks in his fight to lift the governor’s restrictions.

