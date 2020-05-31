Churches and houses of worship will reopen this Sunday, but with some strict guidelines. Cornerstone church will be one of the many welcoming in their congregation but at 25-percent capacity. Pastor Jim Franklin talked with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on his decision to join a federal lawsuit against the governor and why he referenced Rosa Parks in his fight to lift the governor’s restrictions.
Is Newsom’s restrictions on places of worship a civil rights issue? Pastor Jim Franklin refers to Rosa Parks in battle with governor’s guidelines
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: