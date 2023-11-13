FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Gasoline prices in Fresno have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.80 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 364 stations in Fresno.

Prices in Fresno are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month and stand at 32.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fresno was priced at $4.15/g on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.34/g.