FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In an effort to crack down on illegal street racing and sideshows, the Fresno City Council is considering an ordinance that would hand out misdemeanors for spectators, drivers, and promoters with charges of up to six months in jail.

There is no question, street racing in Fresno is a problem, and it’s not just racing, but also sideshows with hundreds gathering in busy intersections to watch.

To crack down on the illegal street activity, councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Analisa Parrea brought forward an ordinance where any driver, promoter, or spectator within 300 feet of the sideshows or racing would face up to a thousand-dollar fine and six months in jail.

The decision on the ordinance received pushed back over concerns about people’s right to assemble.

Legal Analyst Mark King says it’s not illegal for spectators to face the consequences for watching illegal activity. Similar ordinances have been passed in Turlock and Stockton for watching illegal things such as cock fighting or dog fighting.

“There is certainly precedent for it. I don’t see anyway that the ACLU could challenge it because there is the saying you can not yell fire in a crowded theater. Well you have the right to assemble, but you don’t have the right to asssemble for an illegal purpose,” said King.

Even if the city wanted to, the police officers are outnumbered by hundreds of spectators, meaning it would be at the discretion of the officers to decide who gets cited and arrested and who does not.

“We don’t have the resources to arrest 30 people at a given intersection at any given night. What we are doing is focused on the individuals who are involved in the illegal activity who are blocking the streets,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama

The fate of the ordinance is up in the air with the city council delaying the vote until next week.