Investigators uncover poor conditions during inspection of Fresno’s Trails End Mobile Home Park

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – On Monday, boots were on the ground at a north Fresno mobile home park after a two-month long investigation uncovered safety concerns.

Around 30 code enforcement officers and fire and police investigators assessed Trails End Mobile Home Park, the site of a deadly fire in late April of this year.

Invesigators went lot by lot with a state official looking for immediate hazards.

However, Monday was only an assessment, and the city still waiting for final approval from the state for enforcement and abatement abilities.

“This mobile home park is an absolute disgrace for the City of Fresno. When you go through this park, you see trash that is piled up throughout. The roads are in dilapidated conditions,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Neighbors and residents of the park have been complaining about the safety concerns for years.

“We have conditions that are very similar to what you would see in a third-world country. These conditions have been unaddressed in the City of Fresno. We will take enforcement action we will take abatement action,” explained Mayor Dyer.

In just two months, authorities say two fires destroyed five trailers, injured three people, and killed 56-year-old Ronald Richardson.

The Department of Housing and Community Development oversees 26 Fresno mobile home parks, but our investigation uncovered a suspended permit for unsanitary conditions.

The suspended permit led officials to step in and ultimately the city petitioned to take over the enforcement responsibility.

Mayor Dyer says last week, the city was given the green light to take over the parks but on Monday morning, the HCD director asked the city to hold off on enforcement and abatement until at least the end of the week.

Although the city doesn’t have full jurisdiction just yet, Councilmember Garry Bredefeld says the assessment is the first step and sends a message.

“These conditions are unacceptable, the City of Fresno will never allow this to be acceptable. The state has and bares responsibility but the city has said all along that help is on the way and the help starts today,” said Bredefeld.

Mayor Dyer hopes to get the full enforcement and abatement power by July 1st.